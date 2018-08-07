VIAJAR DESDE CASA

Las fotografías de ciudades más espectaculares de Instagram en 2016

Desde Valencia hasta Shangay, hemos recopilado las instantáneas que mejor definen a ciudades alrededor del mundo.

Fotografía panorámica
Fotografía panorámica | Getty

Las redes sociales otorgan la facilidad de poder conocer sitios, costumbres y culturas desde un teléfono móvil o un ordenador. Por ello, hemos querido recopilar imágenes que algunos usuarios de Instagram han subido durante este año 2016 a la red social:

Alexanderplatz.

Una foto publicada por Rey Canlas, Jr. (@reycanlasjr) el

Walls of life #WHPframeit

Una foto publicada por Vivien Liu (@vdubl) el

What's your favorite building of Calatrava? #calatrava

Una foto publicada por Vincent • Rotterdam (@vincentdemmenie) el

Pulse

Una foto publicada por Vivien Liu (@vdubl) el

This incredible work of art is always worth another look when family is in town. Exploring Gaudí's #SagradaFamilia...again 📸😎👌#lookup

Una foto publicada por Sam Zucker | Zucker & Spice (@saz444) el

boom boom boom

Una foto publicada por Kathryn (@k__h__r) el

👤

Una foto publicada por Kathryn (@k__h__r) el

Last one from that foggy day last week!

Una foto publicada por Elena | London (@elensham) el

.:: this is it ::. Waiting for spider to jump on that building ✈️😱✅ #fromwhereidrone #ontheroofs #zaishanghai

Una foto publicada por Vitaly Tyuk🎬 (@panvelvet) el

Next year for sure!

Una foto publicada por Kit (@misterkitt) el

Luz - 12:08pm

Una foto publicada por Larissa (@lahpaschoalli) el

suddenly.

Una foto publicada por paula c. (@viveroporto) el

